3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo is appealing to Ghanaians to give him another term to complete his projects.

According to him, given the massive feat chalked in just three years in office, another term will witnessed unprecedented infrastructural developments in the country.

Addressing party supporters at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Delegates’ Conference, President Akufo-Addo said he needs “four more years to do more”.

President Akufo-Addo is however happy about the massive support he enjoys nationwide – a sign he believes is a good omen ahead of next year’s elections.

He noted that, the NPP already has the backing of the people ahead of election 2020 considering the warm reception he receives when he travels around the country.

“What I have seen, which encourages me, is the strong support of the Ghanaian people for the work that we have done. All over the country, everywhere that I go, I am being met by large crowds of enthusiastic people. They are the one who began the cry: “four more for Nana.”

President Akufo-Addo added that, the NPP is the best alternative for Ghana’s development.