12 hours ago

SINCE outspoken radio presenter Blakk Rasta exited Zylofon FM in December last year, he has had a number of good offers from radio stations but he has had to turn them down because he feels he would not have the freedom to operate.

After deliberations with the radio stations that want to snap him up into their fold, he realises he has no plans of exchanging his freedom to work the way he wants for even the mouth-watering offers coming his way.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Blakk Rasta said “the last thing I want is distraction from my employers. I want to free my mind on any issue without any restrictions.

“I had the liberty to free my mind for four years at Zylofon FM, thus any intrusions from my new employers will not allow me to function well.

"I did my checks at all the stations that have reached out to me and I discovered it just won’t work for me”, he said.

According to Blakk Rasta, he has built his portfolio to a standard where he wouldn’t want anyone to bring it down.

“For years now, Blakk Rasta has been very consistent with whatever he does. I speak my mind on issues and it yields results. I do it without fear or favour and because I am not a bootlicker, everyone likes what I do.

"No one can say that he or she has given me money to keep quiet and due to this, I go all out on issues bothering Ghanaians.

“ You see, Blakk Rasta has never gone on leave or taken a break before. I work from January to December. I even work on holidays and that should tell anyone how passionate and serious I am when it comes to radio” he said.

Before moving to Zylofon FM, Blakk Rasta said any radio station willing to work with him must be ready to give him a car, pay him a monthly salary of Gh¢10,000 among other conditions of service which he got from Zylofon Media.

Now Blakk Rasta has gone some notches higher. He is asking his next employers to pay him more than Gh¢10,000 a month because he is worth it.

“I work whole-heartedly and the Blakk Rasta brand’s has grown bigger and has moved up.

"So any radio station that wants to work with me must be able to pay me more than Gh¢10,000 in addition to other benefits and most important of all also give me the freedom to operate”, he said.

Touching on other matters, Blakk Rasta, who is currently running his Taxi Driver show on Pan African TV and on Youtube, said he had plans to establish his own radio and TV station.

“It is my plan to establish my own radio and television station and I know it will happen no matter how long it takes” he stated.