Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the Member of Parliament for Sekondi has called the bluff of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over its ultimatum to the government to retrieve monies paid to consultants in the Agyapa Royalty deal.



Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC has challenged the government to recoup monies ‘illegally paid’ to Data Bank in the deal.

The NDC at a presser said that failure by the government to retrieve the monies by end of the seven-day ultimatum will see them embark on a mammoth demonstration in the first week of December.

“The NDC, hereby, demands that President Akufo-Addo retrieves the state’s the billions of cedis his government has illegally paid under the shady ‘Agyapa’ deal to Databank, which is owned by his cousin and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta; African Legal Associates, which is owned by another cousin of his, Gabby Otchere Darko; and their foreign compradors, within the next 7 days, failing which the NDC and other like-minded progressive forces, shall embark on series of protest and legal actions to ensure that every pesewa paid to these companies are refunded back to the State for nation-building.”

Speaking on Joy News, Egyapa Mercer said that the NDC should give Ghanaians message of hope instead of being fixated with propaganda.

He demanded of the NDC to tell Ghanaians if the monies paid to consultants in the failed Ghana Gold Transaction deal in 2011 were refunded.

“They engaged a consultant from Kofi Buckman and Associates, SAS Finance Group, Bullion Finance and McQuary. Were these people paid or they did they work pro bono? And the monies that were paid to them, was it refunded when the deal was truncated?” he quizzed.

“Look, tell the NDC to give us a break, Ghanaians want messages that are superior to what it is that they know their track record to be,” he stated.

He observed that the NDC has gained notoriety for peddling falsehood to woo Ghanaians to vote for them.

“You know the times that we are in and the desire for a major political opposition to harp on whatever it is they can hold on to in order to hoodwink Ghanaians for votes,” he said.

Ghanaweb