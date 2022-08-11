3 hours ago

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has described the decision by the Ada Traditional Council to ban Radio Ada from covering this year’s edition of the Asafotufiam Festival as an affront to press freedom.

The Ada Traditional Council a week ago informed Radio Ada not to pitch camp at the festival grounds to cover the festival over alleged verbal assaults against some of the chiefs by some presenters of the station.

Reacting to the matter, the President of the Ghana Journalist Association, Albert Dwumfuor, said the Traditional Council has no justified reasons to prevent the radio station from carrying out its mandate.

“GJA believes that the imposition of the restriction of the radio station and its reporters is unjustifiable. In fact, it is an affront to press freedom. With all due respect, the Ada Traditional Council does not have the right or powers to impose such restrictions on Radio Ada and its staff, and particularly the mentioning of the names of staff. This is a threat to their lives and that of their families.”

Mr Dwumfuor further said it has received assurance from the Police in the area to provide security for staff of Radio Ada to avert any untoward situation in the future.

“We have discussed the case involving Radio Ada with the Ghana Police Service, who have assured of full protection of the staff of the station to enable them go about their normal activities. We believe that, calm will soon return to Ada so that development will also find space through the events covered by the media.”

The Asafotufiam Festival is celebrated by the chiefs and peoples of Ada in the Greater Accra Region. The festival is celebrated in August every year.

Source: citifmonline