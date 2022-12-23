1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awake has extended his contract with the club until at least December 2024 as announced by the club.

The Black Galaxies captain who joined the phobians from arch-rivals Great Olympics in 2021 has extended his Hearts stay with an option for a further year.

An official statement from the club read: “Gladson Awako has signed a 1-year contract extension with Accra Hearts of Oak. This will keep him at the club till 2024. The contract extension has an option to further extend his stay thereafter.”

He has been an influential player in Hearts of Oak's shirt since his arrival at the club in 2021.

Awako is currently in the national team camp with the Black Galaxies as they prepare for the CHAN tournament in early January in Algeria. He captained the Black Galaxies to qualify for next year’s tournament ahead of arch-rivals, Nigeria.

Awako in an interview with Hearts of Oak's official website expressed his gratitude to the Board and management of the club for reposing confidence in him and allowing him to play for his childhood club. He expressed joy and promised to continue to work hard and lift the brand of the club.

“I am very happy to have extended my contract with this beautiful family. It's amazing because this is my childhood club and it is a club I have always wanted to play for before I quit football in future,” Awako told the club's official website in an interview

“With this opportunity, I will continue to work hard and promote the brand of our glorious club. Phoooobia! Masters.”

Awako has scored two goals and provided an assist in his seven appearances for Hearts of Oak this season so far.