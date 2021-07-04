9 minutes ago

Great Olympics skipper Gladson Awako failed to grab any of the two nominations he had in the 2021 Ghana Football Awards.

The midfielder was nominated for both the best home based player and the overall best Ghanaian player categories, but lost both to Hearts of Oak's Salifu Ibrahim and Black Star Skipper Dede Ayew, respectively.

He was the only home based player to have been nominated for the prestigious Best player awards, competing with Black Star Skipper Dede Ayew and Mohammed Kudus of Ajax.

He was also in contention for the Home based player award with WAFA's Samuel Boakye but the voting went in favour of Salifu who joined Hearts of Oak in February during the second transfer window.

Awako won the player of the GFA player of month for January but Salifu's 8 MVP Awards, 7 assists and 3 goals in 26 matches and topped up with player of the month for June made it difficult for the Great Olympics talisman to win.

According to the organisers Winners were purely determined by popular votes and the former TP Mezembe Star lost out in both.

The Ghana Football Awards is an award show that sees a marriage of soccer, entertainment and sometimes politics as all those who matter in those fields gather under one roof to celebrate the works of Ghanaian footballers in the year under review.

It has also become a night where Ghanaian footballers scattered all over the world converge to unwind and escape from the pressures of the just-ended season.

It has been a great journey of recognizing the sacrifices of football who break their sweat not only for their respective football clubs but also for their beloved motherland, Ghana.