1 hour ago

Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako on Sunday marked his debut for the Black Stars a 3-1 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in the 2021 AFCON qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It was the last Group qualifier for Ghana but as well turned to be the first for Awako, who has become one of the most enterprising players of the GPL.

He replaced Osman Bukari before the start of the second half.

The 2009 FIFA World Cup winner has revived his stock since returning to the Ghana Premier League to sign for Olympics.

His return into the GPL last season has seen him giving off splendid performances in Olympics jersey, resulting in his call up by Coach CK Akonnor.

He has scored four goals in 11 matches for the capital club and provided four assists.

In 2009, he played for a locally-based Black Stars side in a friendly against Argentina.

Awako started his professional career with Heart of Lions before signing for Berekum Chelsea.

He helped Chelsea to win the Ghana Premier League and played in the CAF Champions League with Ghanaian champions in 2012.

Awako was sold to Congolese giants TP Mazembe where he won a lot of domestic and continental titles.

