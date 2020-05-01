8 minutes ago

A member of the victorious Black Satellites team in 2009 at Egypt Gladson Awako has divulged what exactly happened with regards to the famous TB Joshua involvement in Ghana's triumph at the world U-20 youth championship.

After the tournament it became an open secret as a voice purported to be that of Nigerian televangelist T.B Joshua was circulating where he was heard instructing the coach to allow Dede[Andre Ayew] to take a particular penalty kick.

The central midfielder says that during the tournament coach of the team Silas Tetteh used to call a certain man who literally directed them as to what to do in each game.

He says during the finals with Brazil he predicted exactly what will happen including the red card Ghana suffered.

"During the U-20 World Cup in Egypt 2009, we normally gathered around the centre to pray. The coach usually made us speak to a man on phone. He will put the phone on loud speaker so we could all hear and then pray and do what he says." he told Saddick Adams of YAC media.

"Most of the things he said came to pass especially the final. He predicted that we will get an early red card and also told us how we will arrange the penalty takers. All that came to pass. Honestly I didn't know who it was until we won the cup and they told us the man was TB Joshua"

Ghana won the World Youth Championship in 2009 in Egypt after beating Brazil on penalties.