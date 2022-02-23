19 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Residential License D Coaching Course for the Greater Accra Region which commenced on Sunday, February 20, 2022 is ongoing at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.

This batch of participants include Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako and former Black Stars Goalkeeper Sammy Adjei.

The session is supervised by GFA Coaching Instructors and Coach Educators including the Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.

Participants will be taken through some key areas which include growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching and cardio vascular resuscitation/administration of first aid.

It will be recalled that, Aduana Stars Striker, Yahaya Mohammed also participated in the Brong Ahafo Regional coaching course to get his coaching badge.

The sixth batch of the license D coaching course is expected to end on Sunday, February 27th 2022.