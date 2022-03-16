2 hours ago

The Ghana National Association of Teachers, GNAT, has inaugurated a new board of trustees to administer Tier-3 contributions of members.

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, while swearing them in, cautioned the Board of Trustees for the provident fund “not to misapply the contributions of members, but rather ensure” its judicious management.

The sector minister noted that the misuse of such contributions is an offence.

Under the National Pensions Act 766, beneficiaries are to make compulsory contributions to the first and second tiers.

The Board of Trustees is chaired by Ransford Kofi Nsiah Lolih with Thomas Musah, Victor DeGraft Etsison, Peter Obeng Nyamekye, Helen Asantewaa, Daniel Tomey, Isaac Baah and Philip Dela Zumanu.

President of GNAT, Rev. Isaac Owusu noted, “it is important that the newly inaugurated board works in the interest of GNAT”.

He added, “with an association that has a membership of over 200,000, having only 10,000 of them covered by the GNAT Provident Fund is not acceptable”; thus encouraging them to help convince members to contribute to the Fund and enhance its growth.

He assured all members of GNAT about the commitment of elected National Officers and Administrators in this “endeavor because neither me as President nor the General Secretary has any other interest but to see to the development of our great association”, he added.

General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas T. Musah, said the “Board has come at an opportune time to ensure members continue to have confidence in how their contributions are managed”.

The event was also attended by former National President, Mrs. Philippa Larsen, former officers, current Deputy General Secretaries and other officers from across the country.

Source: citifmonline