The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) on Thursday, August 1, commissioned its $25 million state-of-the-art operational headquarters in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana.

GNPC has been operating from Tema in the Greater Accra Region, where its headquarters is located.

However, during the 2016 electioneering compaign, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo, now President of Ghana, promised to relocate the operational headquarters of the corporation to the Western Region to reflect the region as the host of oil and gas resources of the country.

In fulfilment of this promise, President Akufo-Addo, in August 2020, cut the sod to begin the construction of the building.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, August 1, 2024, after commissioning the facility, President Akufo-Addo wrote: “This state-of-the-art facility is not just a building; it represents the fulfilment of a promise I made during the 2016 elections to decentralise development and ensure that the benefits of our natural resources are felt by the communities that contribute so much to our nation’s wealth.”

He continued, “This headquarters is strategically positioned to enhance GNPC’s operational efficiency and serve as a catalyst for economic growth in the Western Region.

“The establishment of this facility will create numerous job opportunities and stimulate local businesses, contributing to the overall prosperity of the region,” he said.

“It also underscores our commitment to building a robust oil and gas sector that drives technological innovation, skills development, and sustainable economic growth.”

He expressed gratitude to all who played a part in bringing this project to fruition, from local leaders and contractors to the hard-working people of the Western Region.

“As we move forward, let us remain dedicated to managing our resources sustainably and promoting local content in the oil and gas industry.

“Together, we can harness the full potential of our natural resources for the benefit of all Ghanaians,” he concluded.