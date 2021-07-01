43 minutes ago

The local contingent of "Team Ghana", athletes to the 2020 Olympic Games taking place in Japan were given a Presidential audience before leaving the shores of Ghana.

The athletes and officials met President Nana Akuffo Addo at Jubilee House ahead of the biggest sports festival in the world.

Hours before the team's departure from Ghana to Tokyo on Wednesday evening the 30th of June 2021, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah, led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on the President to seek his blessings.

President Akuffo Addo wasted no time in reminding the athletes to be constantly alert to the current state of strict rules and protocols that they must observe.

"The mask you are wearing tells you the situation that we are in the world today. Were you are going, they have quite a big challenge there so be very careful, take good care of yourselves, follow the COVID protocols and don't go and get contaminated there and ruin your Olympic games."

Youth and Sports Minister Hon Mustapha Uusif and Mohammed Sahnoon the General Secretary of the Olympic body in Ghana were present at the Jubilee House.

Winning Medals

President Akufo-Addo assured the team and their management that the entire nation is behind their enterprise and will be cheering them on when the games begin.

The President also cautioned Ghana's delegation to the delayed Olympic games, to be mindful of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to observe all the protocols whilst competing in Japan.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially the Games of the XXXII Olympiad and also known as Tokyo 2020, is by far the biggest international multi-sport event scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

The Olympics will feature 33 sports across 42 venues. The Paralympics on the other hand will feature 22 sporting disciplines across 21 venues. Most events will be in the Greater Tokyo area.

"I wish you the best of luck when you go there. You cannot do better than your best but at least do your best and I am sure your best is going to be good enough to bring home a medal or two to us"

Team Ghana

Ghana's fifteen (15) member Olympic games delegation is led by the Chef De Mission, Mike Aggrey with Nadia Eke, Benjamin Kwaku Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, Joseph Oduro Manu and Sean Safi-Antwi.

The others are Emmanuel Yeboah, sarfo Ansah, completing the seven member athletics team representing Ghana at the Games.

Abeiku Gyekyei Jackson, and Unilez Yebowaah Takyi, on the other hand are the two members of the team competing in swimming.

Sansei Kwadjo Anani, will be competing in Judo and Christian Amoah, in the the weightlifting discipline.

The remaining three athletes; Suleman Tetteh, Samuel Tachie and Shakur Samed, will be competing in the boxing discipline for Ghana.

Meanwhile the Black Bombers Boxing team left Accra for the final phase of their pre Games preparations for Tokyo2020 where they will be based in the Southern Japanese city of INAWASHIRO.

Source: GOC COMMUNICATIONS