1 hour ago

The Convener of the Inter-Party Resistance against the New Voters Register (IPRAN), Bernard Mornah has urged Ghanaians to storm the various registration centres across the country to register with their old voter’s ID cards when registration begins next week.

His advice is in sharp contravention of the orders of the Supreme Court.

The apex court of the land has disallowed the use of the old Voters’ ID card for the upcoming Voters’ registration exercise. As it stands now, the Ghana Card and Passport are the only breeder documents one can use to register on the voters register.

In a ruling Thursday morning, the Seven Member Supreme Court panel granted relief three of the suit by the opposition NDC party which talks about the use of the old voters’ ID card for the upcoming voters’ compilation exercise subject to the prevailing C.I 126.

However, the prevailing C.I 126 prevents the use of the existing voters’ card as proof of identity in the compilation of the new register.

The Court upon dismissing some of the reliefs sought by the NDC and Mark Takyi-Banson directed the EC to go ahead with the voter registration exercise as scheduled.

The Court also said the registration should be conducted in line with the Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations 2012, C.I. 91 as amended as the newly passed Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2020 C.I. 126.

The opposition NDC has not hidden their displeasure over the Supreme Court ruling as the party through its Flagbearer John Mahama has publicly stated their objection to the verdict.

Bernard Mornah the Convener of IPRAN which is a group of opposition parties at a press conference held in Accra on Friday urged the Ghanaian public not to be troubled by the Supreme Court ruling.

“Get your voter ID card, if it is the only identification document you can find and march in your numbers and in multitudes to the registration centres to demand the restoration of your right to citizenship and your inalienable right bestowed on you by virtue of your birth and by courtesy of the 1992 Constitution.”