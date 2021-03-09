39 minutes ago

Days after Ghanaian actress and social media influencer, Moesha Buodong admitted that she has regretted some comments made during her 2018 interview on CNN, Kumawood star, Christian Awuni has her to get back on the same platform and apologize.

The social media influencer was heavily criticized when she revealed she was dating a married man because “Ghana is hard”.

According to her, “In Ghana, our economy is such a way that you need someone to take care of you. You can’t make enough money as a woman here. Because even when you want to get an apartment, in Ghana they take two years’ advance and I just started working where will I get money to pay?”

Three years down the line she has indicated her regret.

“Growing up and looking back, I would have retracted. I don’t think I would have gone to sit there and spoken the truth about myself the way I did. But it’s all good. That’s me, I just don’t lie. I grow from situations and make sure I become a better person.

"It was my truth at that time and I wanted her to know about it. But at this time, I think I wouldn’t have done that. It’s just people judging me all the time. Though I’m not that kind of person, I have been judged based on my comments,” she said in an interview on GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment.

Reacting to this on United Showbiz on UTV, Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni said since Moesha has now regretted making such comments, she should go back to CNN to retract.

"Nonetheless, we thank God she has expressed her regret..." she added.