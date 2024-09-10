12 minutes ago

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has confirmed the September 17 demonstration by the party to press home their demand for an audit of the voter register by the Electoral Commission.

Addressing NDC supporters at Sampa in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region, Mr Mahama urged the supporters to be at the EC offices to ensure the right things are done before the elections on December 7.

He said there are many shortfalls in the voter register, and “If we desire for free, fair, and peaceful elections, then the Electoral Commission must up their game and do things right.”

He said they [The EC] must critically audit the register and put things in order early before the elections.

Mr Mahama explained that the demonstration would remind the EC to do something about the register.

“So on the 17th of this month [September], NDC is going to demonstrate in every town that has an EC office. Our chairman [Johnson Aseidu Nketiah] has announced it”, he said at Sampa.

He added, “NDC [supporters], you wear your t-shirts, and you go and demonstrate to the EC office so that we can put pressure on them to do their job and do what they have to do to ensure a peaceful and transparent elections.”

The party chair, Johnson Asiedu Nketia Monday, presented John Mahama’s nomination forms to the EC for the December 7 elections.

Mr Mahama thanked the party and all those who endorsed his forms and reminded the supporters of the consequences of elections.

“If you vote well, it brings development and wellness. However, if you don’t vote well and someone who does not know governance leads the country, it brings hardship,” he said.

He said Ghanaians have been subjected to severe economic hardships since the New Patriotic Party came to power 8 years ago.

“But thanks to the 1992 constitution we have another opportunity to vote for change and economic freedom”.

He appealed to the people of Sampa to vote for the NDC and the Parliamentary Candidate and Member of Parliament, Frederick Yaw Ahenkwa, to reset the country and provide more development.

“I used your road, and when I win the elections, I will prioritize roads, especially the Berekum Sampa road, to boost economic life in the area and beyond,” he assured the cheering supporters.

The former President, John Mahama, is on a 4-day tour of the Bono Region, which will take him to 11 out of the 12 constituencies in the region.