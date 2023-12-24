6 hours ago

Ghanaian goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, who plays for KAS Eupen, has recently undergone a successful surgery.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper, who was absent from coach Chris Hughton's provisional 55-man list for the 2023 AFCON, will be on the sidelines for three months as he recovers.

Despite losing the first-choice spot at KAS Eupen to American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina this season, Manaf continued to be part of the squad until his recent exclusion due to injury.

He had been with the Black Stars throughout the AFCON qualifiers but missed out on selection for the tournament.

Manaf's last appearance for KAS Eupen was against Union St Gilloise in October, and he has made only two appearances in the ongoing season.

The goalkeeper's injury has ruled him out until February 2024.

While he won't be part of Ghana's AFCON campaign, Manaf Nurudeen's recovery is crucial for his return to action and potential contributions to both club and national team in the future.