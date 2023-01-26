1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC has extended the contract of goalkeeper Kofi Mensah until January 2025 before loaning him out to Ethiopian side Legetafo Legedadi.

"Medeama SC delighted to announce that Kofi Mensah has signed a new contract and sent on a six-month loan deal at Premier League side Legetafo Legedadi." the club announced on its official website.

The club has reached an agreement with the Ethiopian side subject to a medical, player terms being finalised, and international clearance.

Mensah has signed a one-year contract extension to his current deal at Medeama, which will keep him at the club until January 2025.

The goalkeeper will stay with the Ethiopian side until June 2023.

He joined the Mauve and Yellow on a two-year deal in 2022 and made four appearances since the start of the 2022/23 season.