The race for the golden boot in the Ghana Premier League is heating up and getting hotter by each passing week as on Saturday Victorien Adebayor grabbed a brace in a man of the match performance against Berekum Chelsea.

Adebayor was the first player to reach double figures with his brace on Saturday taking him to 10 goals, two ahead of nearest challenger Yahaya Mohammed.

Then on Sunday Yahaya Mohammed scored twice in the 5-2 defeat to Liberty professionals to take his tally to ten goals equal with Adebayor.

Medeama's Prince Opoku Agyemang and Bechem United Prince Adu Kwabena also increased their tallies with a goal each to send their goal hauls to 7.

King Faisal's top scorer Ibrahim Osman enhanced his reputation although his side is yet to win a game with a goal while Bernard Boateng of Elmina Sharks and Elvis Kyei Baffour of Liberty were all on target.

Burly striker Kofi Kordzi had scored three goals all season but on Sunday he added a brace to reach five goals for the season.

GOALSCORERS CHART

Victorien Adebayor – Inter Allies – 10 Goals

Yahaya Mohamed – Aduana Stars – 10 Goals

Prince-Opoku Agyemang – Medeama – 7 Goals

Prince-Adu Kwabena – Bechem United – 7 Goals

Ibrahim Osman – King Faisal – 6 Goals

Bernard Boateng – Elmina Sharks – 6 Goals

Elvis Kyei Baffour – Liberty – 6 Goals

Kofi Kordzi – Hearts of Oak – 5 Goals