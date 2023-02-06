5 hours ago

IThe Communications team of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has been reconstituted following recommendations by the hierarchy of GOC.

The current GOC Communications Directorate was first put in place in March 2021 following the re-election of Ben Nunoo Mensah for a second term as President of the Olympic Committee in Ghana.

Following the GOC elective congress held at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra two years ago, former BBC and Supersport reporter Yaw Ampofo Ankrah was appointed as Director of Communications.

He will continue to serve in that capacity with the reconstituted four member team namely Benjamin William Graham the ace commentator who is also a member of the Ghana Football Association Marketing team, Mr Sammy Heywood Okine a veteran Sports journalist and media consultant, as well as Mr Kobby Jones Mfodwo a lecturer and media practitioner.

The directorate has also co-opted two additional members in the persons of Sports reporter/PR Consultant Mr Dickson Boadi and Sports journalist Mr Ebenezer Amuzu.

According to Ampofo Ankrah, recent past media wars and confrontations have been unnecessary distractions which destroys the good works and branding of any association seeking corporate or state support.

"You will not necessarily be seeing us all over the media making noise and responding to every potential attack, but I can assure you that you'll be seeing and hearing more about the positive strides of federations, athletes and officials. They are the reason we are here to serve and honour our job description"

The mandate of the newly constituted Communications team remains the same; to propagate and update on the good works of the Olympic movement in Ghana via the local, continental and global media platforms.

Mr Ampofo Ankrah also thanked the Ghana sports media as a whole for their solid support and reiterated his confidence with the additions of Dickson Boadi and Ebenezer Amuzu to boost the media functions of the GOC especially as they were highly recommended by various sports federation heads.

GOC Communications