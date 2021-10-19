1 hour ago

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah has congratulated the former President of the Ghana Baseball and Softball Association, Mr. Albert K. Frimpong for his devoted and dedicated service to the sport.

"As president of the Ghana Olympic Committee I am very proud of you. You have been so dedicated to the development and promotion of Baseball in Ghana and Africa for almost thirty five years. You have served Ghana sports so well. You are one of the most dedicated, selfless and hardworking sports administrators in Ghana. The GOC is so proud of you. Your passionate and love for the less privileged, sports and youth is simply exceptional. I look forward to many more greater feats in as you go on to take up new challenges. You can always count on my full support and assistance always.

"We are all very proud of you. The best is yet to come." said Ben Nunoo Mensah.

Mr. Albert K. Frimpong who is Chairman of the Marketing and Sponsorship Committee of the Ghana Olympic Committee may be seeking the highest position on the continent of Africa in Baseball.

He told Yours Truly the sport deserves to be pushed forward and people with experience and expertise are needed.

He thanked the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), the National Sports Authority, the media and everyone who has supported and contributed to the development and promotion of Baseball in Ghana.

By Sammy Heywood Okine