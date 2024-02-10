1 day ago

Dance sensation Afronitaa and her co-dancer made history on Friday night (February 9, 2024) in Manchester when they participated in an audition at the Britain's Got Talent (BGT) show in Manchester.

Real name, Yeboah Danita Akosua Adomaah, the former DWP Academy member, and Abigail of TV3 talented kids reportedly wowed the judges getting four buzzes for their effort.



The pair left Accra on February 7 and arrived in the UK the following day, barely 24 hours before their performance.



The duo, dressed in all-white hoodies with blue baggy trousers with kente-crafted pockets were posted on BGT social media handles on X and Instagram.

In her first reaction to their success at the first stage, Afronitaa replied a tweet by former boss, Dance God Lloyd: "GOD DID IT !!! History was made," she posted hours after their performance.