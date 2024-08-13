3 hours ago

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, says it will be disastrous for Ghana to have Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as president.

He believes the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer has played a major role in Akufo-Addo's corrupt government and doesn’t deserve a chance to lead the country again as president.

In an interview, Martin Kpebu told NEAT FM's morning show 'Ghana Montie' that even God will not be happy if Dr. Bawumia is elected president.

“Who is going to vote for Bawumia, me? Never! God forbid for Dr. Bawumia to be president in this corrupt Akufo-Addo government. How can I vote for Bawumia?” he said.

However, Lawyer Martin Kpebu is very optimistic that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, “has already won the December 7 presidential election.”

According to him, “Akufo-Addo's bad governance has made things easier for JM (John Mahama) to win the election. It doesn’t mean (John Mahama) who messed up Ghana's economy is better, but it is because he appears to be better at corruption than Akufo-Addo.”