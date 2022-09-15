3 hours ago

Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has prayed God not to allow his former party to return to power.

Allotey Jacobs, tackling illegal mining issues during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' Wednesday morning, expressed disappointment in the politics in Ghana.

He described Ghana's politics as "dirty" and exposed some leading members of the NDC including former President and 2020 NDC Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, for making statements that sought to project the illegal mining business in a good light.

Illegal mining, popularly called 'galamsey', is a menace to Ghana's development. The galamseyers destroy water bodies and environment where they undertake their activities.

As a result, the current government has mounted a concerted action to end this illicit trade.

However, according to Allotey Jacobs, there are some NDC members who have given assurances to Ghanaians involved in the illegal mining that they will support them to continue their activities but in exchange for votes in the next elections.

Allotey expressed uncertainty that the NDC will fight against galamsey should they return to power but believed the illegal miners may rather be emboldened which won't help in ending the canker.

To him, Mr. Mahama and his party are part of the reasons why Ghana is seemingly losing the galamsey fight.

" . . God forbid that they will return to power, but assuming in the near future they come into power, won't the NPP also attack them? If it happens this way, are we doing this country good?", he queried.

Ghanaians must know the "wrongdoers", he said while rebuking the opposition party, "those who don't want Ghana to succeed and place them aside for Ghana's water bodies to become better".