President of demoted AshantiGold SC, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has called on supporters of the club to remain calm as God will fight for them.

He says that all supporters of the club should remain calm as they await directions from the court as he hopes they will triumph.

Ashgold has been banned for their involvement in match-fixing with Inter Allies on the last day of the 2020/2021 season.

This also led to a ten-year ban for the club President and a ban for his CEO son Emmanuel Frimpong from all football-related activities.

"God is fighting for us, let us all remain calm and wait for the court to pass it's rightful judgement" he told Akoma FM.

"It is only the court that can decide whether the GFA has the power to

ban ASHGOLD, please remember that the courts of our land are powerful than any other body including GFA."

"I can't go into the substantive matter because I do not want to be cited for contempt to court. The court will give justice to all Ghanaians who have been cheated by the GFA."

"ASHGOLD fans should remain calm and wait for the decision of the court because it is only at the court that the real truth will be told and justice done." He landed

On Thursday morning the GFA announced that they have banned AshantiGold SC from all football-related activities for still dealing with banned club officials whiles also confirming that the league has been suspended due to a motion on notice from the miners.