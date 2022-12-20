9 minutes ago

Former captain of Accra Hearts of Oak, Fatawu Mohammed says that the wrath of God will descend heavily on him if he is to advise former teammate Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to stay on at the club.

The 21-year-old forward has been a shining light for the club in the Ghana Premier League for Hearts of Oak.

Hearts of Oak could lose their prized asset, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh as the player has reportedly refused to extend his contract with the club which runs out very soon.

Speaking in an interview with Saddick Adams on his Youtube channel, the former Heart full back says he will urge his former teammate to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

"I will not advise Afriyie to stay at Hearts of Oak. God will even punish me for that, Afriyie is my son but I will not advise him to stay God will not even forgive me," he told Obama TV in an interview.

Barnieh was part of the Black Stars squad that played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar although he did not play a single minute but featured in Ghana's last preparatory game against Switzerland where he shone.

Hearts have tabled a new proposal before the player but he and his representatives have rejected it with a move away on the cards.

The club has been in talks with the player about extending his contract with them for a while but no agreement has been reached with reports claiming that the player has now decided against renewing his contract with Hearts.

Afriyie Barnieh was the subject of interest from teams abroad with some Scandinavian clubs the most interested but Hearts did not entertain any offers.