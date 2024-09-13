26 minutes ago

Midfielder Godfred Kingsley Atuahene has completed his transfer from Dreams FC to Israeli side Ashdod FC for the 2024/25 season.

The move follows an impressive spell with Dreams FC, both in the Ghana Premier League and on the continental stage.

Atuahene, a former Liberty Professional player, was a standout performer during Dreams FC’s notable run in the CAF Confederation Cup last season.

He made 58 appearances in the Ghanaian topflight league, scoring four goals, and featured 14 times in the CAF Confederation Cup for Dreams FC.

In a statement, Dreams FC confirmed the transfer, expressing gratitude for Atuahene’s contributions. “We hereby confirm the transfer of Godfred Kingsley Atuahene to Israeli side Ashdod FC.

Dreams FC expresses gratitude to Godfred Kingsley Atuahene for his dedicated service and wishes him the best,” the club said.

Atuahene’s departure follows that of his teammate Abdul Aziz Issah, who recently signed with Barcelona B, marking a significant week of transitions for Dreams FC.