5 hours ago

A Senior Lecturer at the Ghana School of Law, Moses Foh-Amoaning has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating Godfred Yeboah Dame as Attorney-General.

According to Mr Foh-Amoaning, Mr Dame has demonstrated the expertise of a 70-year-old legal practitioner during his young legal career.

He, however, advised Mr Dame to listen more and talk less as well as improve his relationship with the more senior members at the Bar.

“I’ll say this for Godfred, for a young man, he’s really got the head of a 70-year-old practitioner," Foh-Amoaning said in an interview on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana.

"He’s solid with his law, he has a deep understanding of the law and not just the mechanical bit of the law, it is the way you appreciate the broad spectrum of the law, the jurisprudence and the policy of the law.

“He also relates well at the Bar, I’ve seen him in the Supreme Court and his relationship with the members of the Bar is excellent. So I think he’ll be a good Attorney General. What he needs to do is to listen more, talk less, and probably relate more with senior members of the Bar and the appropriate advice. I think he’ll be successful because his technical knowledge of the law is flawless”.

Mr Dame was nominated for the substantive Attorney General position after deputising for Attorney General Gloria Akuffo during President Akufo-Addo's first term.