1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah is yet to join his Bologna teammates at their pre-season training camp at the Pinzolo.

The Ghanaian midfielder was farmed out on loan to Belgium side Cercle Brugge but has returned from the loan spell but is yet to join his teammates.

Donsah is expected to start training with the rest of the squad who have been training all this while by Sunday.

There central midfielder has courted interest from some clubs in Italy with the likes of Lecce and Genoa said to be interested in the player.

They are not the only ones interested as Russian outfit FC Rostov are also said to be eyeing a move but the player is keen to fight for his place at Bologna.

The midfielder together with goalkeeper Antonio Santurro, defenders Mattia Bani, Omar Khailoti and Takehiro Tomiyasu will also join the group on Sunday.

He has two years remaining on his current contract with the Italians.