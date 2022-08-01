2 hours ago

French-born Ghanaian winger Godson Kyeremeh was the hero for lower-tier French side SM Caen on Saturday.

The 22-year-old right winger who was born in Melun-France scored a last-gasp goal in their French Ligue 2 game against Nimes.

It was a match that looked as if there will be no goals from each side as discipline from both teams was top-notch.

There was nothing to separate the two sides as the defense stood tall in the first 45 minutes despite home side Nimes probing and searching for the breakthrough as the Caen back line stood tall.

Kyeremeh was introduced into the game in the 77th minute as a replacement for Samuel Essende for his first minutes this season in the French Ligue 2 after three games.

A goal from Godson Kyeremeh after an individual feat from Caleb Zady Sery allowed Stade Malherbe Caen to kick off their season with a victory in Nîmes.

It was after additional time that Stade Malherbe Caen managed to open the scoring against Nîmes on Saturday 30 July.

Caen ended up converting their 18th shot thanks to the successful coaching of Stéphane Moulin. The Caen victory is rather logical in view of the clear chances obtained by Malherbe at the start of the second half, but the margin for improvement obviously remains substantial.

The French-born Ghanaian winger returned from a loan spell at FC Annecy.