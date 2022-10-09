1 hour ago

French-born Ghanaian midfielder Godson Kyeremeh was the hero for his French Ligue 2 side, Caen, on Saturday as he scored the winner in the game against Niort at the Stade Michel d'Ornano.

The home side started the game on the front foot but found it very difficult to break down the Niort defence.

It was a tightly contested game as both teams gave very little away with each side sizing up the opponent.

The home side broke the deadlock late in the contest as Godson Kyeremeh scored the only goal of the game deep in added time of the first period.

After the goal, the away side began to probe in search of the equalizer but it never materialized as Caen held on to all precious three points.

Kyeremeh was taken off in the 71st minute for Samuel Essende while compatriot Emmanuel Ntim came on in the 86th minute for Caen

Caen is 6th on the league table with 18 points after 11 games and will play Laval in their next match.