Godsway Donyoh remains a migratory bird! The former Dynamo Dresden forward now plays football for Neftchi Baku in Azerbaijan. It is already the seventh country for the offensive man, who was once even in the Ghana national squad.

His current start to the season went really well. The attacker has scored three goals and provided two assists in seven appearances in all competitions.

He could even have made it into the group stage of the Europa Conference League with Baku, but in the 3rd qualifying round they were eliminated by the narrowest of margins against traditional Austrian club SK Rapid Wien.

After a surprising 2-1 win in the first leg, they only lost 2-0 in the second leg after extra time and will have to make a new attempt at international business next season.

Donyoh and his well-known coach Laurentiu Reghecampf (46), who was once active for FC Energie Cottbus, Alemannia Aachen and 1. FC Kaiserslautern in the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga, are currently fourth.

Neftchi has nine points on 9-5 goals from the first four games and is only three points behind the top spot. The former SGD striker has his part in that.

Donyoh is the top scorer of his team in the Premyer Liqa with two stalls and two assists and only last Friday ensured the 2-1 home win against Zira FK with his two goals. The Accra-born speedster is in good spirits, set in the center forward and apparently has no problems adjusting to the new country, the new culture and his new club. That's not surprising, after all he's been active in Ghana, England, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Israel and now also in Azerbaijan.

The attacker first kicked for Right to Dream Academy, then went to Manchester City, was loaned to Djurgardens IF and Falkenbergs FF and then finally sold to FC Nordsjaelland.

He loaned him out to Dynamo, from where he returned to Denmark for a few months and then joined Maccabi Haifa for €50,000 , where he even came on as a substitute in the 7-2 Europa League qualifier against Tottenham Hotspur.

A year later he played with Maccabi in the Conference League and was in a group with 1. FC Union Berlin , Feyenoord Rotterdam and Slavia Prague. His golden goal secured Haifa's only victory against the Czech champions .

Now, after about two years, he has joined Baku, where he is expected to bring his speed and move to goal. So far it's working quite well.