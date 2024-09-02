2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyoh delivered a standout performance for Hapoel Hadera in their 1-1 draw against Hapoel Jerusalem FC on Saturday in the Israeli Premier League.

The 29-year-old attacker, who previously played for Apollon Limassol FC, opened the scoring in the 37th minute, giving Hapoel Hadera a lead that they maintained until halftime.

Despite Hapoel Jerusalem equalizing with a goal from Jelle Duin in the 60th minute, the match ended in a thrilling draw.

Donyoh, a former Manchester City youth player, demonstrated his attacking prowess and will be aiming to make a significant impact in the Israeli top-flight league this season.