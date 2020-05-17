3 hours ago

Former Accra Great Olympics midfielder Godwin Attram has advocated for the club to ring some changes in order for the club to progress.

The Accra based club has been the ultimate yo-yo club in the Ghana Premier League as they descended into the division with the same rapidity with which they gain entry.

Attram has urged the club to change the structures of the club in order for the club to be stable and progress.

He has urged the club to form an ex-players committee in order to help the club in player scouting.

“The problem Great Olympics is facing now is the structures and planning. I spoke to the new board. What I told them is that, since the board has been formed now," he told Joy FM.

"They should form ex-players committee. They will scout players for the coaches. If they are able to form the committee, it will support the club big time. They can get better youth, better players and more transfers abroad to get big money.”

Attram had his formative year at Great Olympics from 1996-98 before a long sojourn across Europe and the gulf region before returning to Olympics as player coach in 2015.

He played for the Great Olympics youth team from 1996 to 1998 and after a long journey through Europe and the Arab nations, he returned as a player coach to the Ghana Premier League outfit in 2015.