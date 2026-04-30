GOIL assures adequate aviation fuel supply amid shortage concerns

Man in a dark purple outfit speaks at a transparent podium on a stage, with a banner reading 'HSSE WEEK 2026' and the 'Goil Good energy' logo in the background.
By Prince Antwi April 30, 2026

The Managing Director of GOIL PLC, Edward Bawa, has assured stakeholders in the aviation sector that Ghana currently has sufficient aviation fuel, dismissing concerns of possible shortages.

His comments come amid growing public and industry concerns about potential supply constraints and their impact on flight operations.

Speaking to Joy Business on the sidelines of GOIL’s Safety Week celebration, Mr. Bawa stressed that the company is well-positioned to meet both current and future demand.

“We have enough aviation fuel to meet the demands of our players,” he said.

He explained that GOIL has strengthened its supply chain and built adequate stock levels to ensure the continuous and reliable distribution of aviation fuel nationwide.

Mr. Bawa further noted that the company remains committed to efficiency and reliability in the supply of petroleum products, particularly to critical sectors such as aviation.

He also highlighted GOIL’s focus on safety, explaining that the Safety Week celebration reflects the company’s commitment to protecting lives, safeguarding assets, and preserving the environment.

His assurance is expected to calm concerns among airlines and industry players while reinforcing confidence in the stability of Ghana’s aviation fuel supply system.

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Prince Antwi
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