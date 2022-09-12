2 hours ago

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu says that his side played very well and only wasted chances in their 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars at Dormaa in their match day one clash.

The Ogya Boys claimed a vital and deserving 1-0 victory over the Phobians on Sunday ending their 12-match winless run.

The first half was virtually balanced as both teams had equal share of the possession with very few scoring opportunities going either ways.

Aduana got the breakthrough of the match just four minutes after restart with captain Bright Adjei netting his first goal of the season.

Speaking in the post-match presser, the treble-winning gaffer has rallied behind his players despite the loss, stating they played so well and couldn't make good use of their chances.

However, he added with so much optimism that, they are going to improve in their subsequent matches.

"It was a nice game. My boys played very well but it was just one mistake that caused us that goal so I think both teams did well."

"There's nothing fatigue in the game we played. We did well and created lots of chances but squandered. But Aduana played well after scoring. The red was unpardonable, it shouldn't be but there's nothing we can do about it."

"We wanted to win but Aduana isn't a bad side. You all saw how we played so going forward we will improve."

Hearts of Oak will face regional rivals Great Olympics in the 'Ga-Mantse' derby this weekend in the second round of matches.