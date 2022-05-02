13 minutes ago

Antoine Semenyo says that playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar could be his biggest career achievement in football.

The English-born Ghanaian forward switched nationality to represent Ghana in March ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs against Nigeria

But an injury he picked up against West Brom in the Championship whiles playing for his team Bristol City prevented him from making his Ghana debut in March against Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Happy FM, the forward says that he will be glad to play at the World Cup as not many people get that chance.

“The World Cup could be one of the biggest achievements in my career. Not many people get the chance to do that and I would be glad to say that I have”.

“I haven’t established myself to the Ghana fans and coach so I want to play as many games so I can show people what I can do. I feel like being very clinical and if you give me one chance I will score”, he added.

The forward was on the scoresheet this weekend in his team's 5-0 win against Hull City whiles providing two assists.

He has been in good form for his side as he has scored 8 goals and provided 12 assists in 30 appearances for Bristol City this season