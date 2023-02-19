51 minutes ago

A cargo-carrying 40,000 metric tons of gasoil (diesel) under the government’s ‘Gold for oil’ programme has arrived at the Tema Port, energynewsafrica.com can confirm.

The sampling of the product is currently ongoing.

The product was procured by the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) from LITASCO, an oil and gas dealer.

According to sources at BOST, another cargo-carrying 35,000 metric tons of petrol would arrive at the Tema Port on Sunday, February 18, 2023.

The arrival of the products is expected to drive the price of diesel and petrol further downward.

The Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), Edwin Alfred Provencal, last Monday, announced that four cargoes of gasoil and gasoline had been procured and would arrive in the West African nation within this month.

Mr Provencal said he expected fuel prices to fall upon the arrival of the products.