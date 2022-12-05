2 hours ago

I hope this is not a hoax...Member of the Communication team for the Convention People's Party (CPP), Sylvester Soprano Sarpong has said in reaction to government's policy to barter gold for oil.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has hinted at a policy to use gold to make purchases of oil on the commodity market to deal with the current economic challenges and cedi depreciation.

Speaking at the AGI Awards night in Accra, Dr. Bawumia: “to address this fundamental challenge that we all face of depreciation and its impact on fuel and utility prices and food and so on, the government has opted to implement a policy of using our gold to buy oil products...” Dr. Bawumia said adding “if we implement it as we have envisioned, it will fundamentally change our balance of payment and significantly reduce the persistent deprecation of our currency”

Reacting to this on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, Soprano recalled when Dr Bawumia "said he had arrested the dollar" which according to him later turned out "to be a hoax"

"The idea is brilliant and innovative but I hope this is a well-thought-out plan and it won't be like when he said he had arrested the dollar which turned out to be a hoax. I don't trust the Vice President. We hope the Vice President has done his homework this time; if that is the case then it's innovative..." he averred.