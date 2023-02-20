4 hours ago

Ghana has taken delivery of the second consignment of fuel under the gold-for-oil policy.

The 40,000 metric tonnes of oil arrived at the Tema port on Sunday, February 19, 2023. This brings the total fuel received under the policy to 80,000 tonnes.

The Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited (BOST), Edwin Provencal last week revealed that Ghana will take delivery of four separate gasoline cargoes by the end of February.

The shipments will total 155,000 tonnes of fuel in addition to the first consignment of 40,000 tons of oil under the deal.

“The next shipment will arrive on Sunday [February 19th]. It’s 35,000 tons of gasoline. The following week, another 40,000 tons will arrive, followed by another 40,000 tons that same week, and then another 40,000 tons in the last week of February. So, God willing, there will be four by the end of February,” he said.

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh on Friday assured that his ministry will keenly monitor every step in the Gold for Oil programme value chain from the ship that brings the oil, through delivery to the BDCs, to the OMCs and to the pumps.

This, according to Dr. Opoku Prempeh will ensure that the purposes for which the programme was birthed, which are stable prices, lower prices and removing the foreign exchange conundrum are not defeated by the defects in the system.

Source: citifmonline