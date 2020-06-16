2 hours ago

Ghanaian sensation, Mohammed Kudus will miss FC Nordsjaelland’s Danish League midweek game against AGF At the Ceres Park & Arena due to accumulated bookings.

FC Nordsjaelland who have won only one game in their last three games – drawing one and losing the other, will miss the services of the Golden Boy Award nominee who was instrumental in their last league outing against FC Copenhagen.

Kudus played 80 minutes of that game during which he received his fifth yellow card of the campaign, which makes him ineligible for his club's next game.

The Ghana wonder kid has been linked with a big move away from Nordsjaelland in the upcoming transfer window but will hope his team can collect all the three points over third placed AGF as they continue to push for a place in Europe next season.

FC Nordjsaelland now sit on fifth spot with 42 points from 27 game played so far.