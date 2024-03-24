2 hours ago

Zone Three leaders Vision FC suffered a 3-0 loss to Golden Kick to extend their winless run in the Access Bank Division One League.

Owusu Dacosta and Marvin Owusu scored two important goals in 120 seconds (6th and 8th minutes) to put Golden Kick FC ahead before the break.

Back from the break, Bless Ege added to the lead in the 70th minute to seal victory for Golden Kick.

Still in the Zone, Hohoe United suffered a 2-1 defeat to Nania FC in another keenly contested game.

Peter Fiifi Hammond gave the hosts the lead in the 42nd minute – but Farouk Mohammed’s powerful effort brought Hohoe United level before Peter Fiifi Hammond again fired home in the 84th minute to win the day for Nania FC.

Elsewhere, former Premier League side Okwawu United extended their unbeaten run to eight league games in a row after sharing the spoils with Kotoku Royals.

Both sides dominated the game but wasted their chances as the game ended 0-0.

Here are the results in Zone Three:

Credit: Ghanafa.org