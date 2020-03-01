49 minutes ago

Medeama Sporting Club are close to a sponsorship renewal from their major partner in the shape of mining giants Goldfields West Africa.

This was announced by the Executive Vice President and head of Goldfields West Africa unit , Alfred Baku that the mining firm are close to announcing a new deal with the Premier League side.

The mining firm has been sponsoring Medeama SC for the past eight years but the sponsorship deal was placed on ice following the truncation of football following the Anas expose.

“Medeama Sporting club is a club that we’ve been sponsoring and we went quiet a bit, and it’s not because of anything, but because the Ghana Premiership also went quiet. So now that we have the Ghana Premiership bouncing back, we are in the final stages of actually wrapping up the sponsorship package for Medeama SC”.

“We believe that if we support Medeama SC, it’s going to boost their performance, and as we speak mow, they are second on the league table, so we will be launching that sponsorship deal anytime soon” he concluded.

Medeama entered into a three year agreement with Goldfields for a reported fee of $400,000 that also included procuring a new bus for the team.

The deal was further renewed some two years later with further enhancements to the initial terms of agreement and it is certain the new deal will be increased further.

The mining firm has over the years been doing a lot of Corporate Social Responsibility in Sports in their operational area and its environs.

They are currently upgrading the famous Tarkwa T & A Park for Medeama's home game as its their original home grounds at an estimated cost of $10 million.