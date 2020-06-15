4 hours ago

Five passengers have died in an accident that occurred at Gomoa Dabenyi on the Kasoa-Winneba highway in the Central Region.

The accident involved a Sprinter Benz Bus with registration number GX 5149-19 which was loaded with many passengers from Takoradi and was heading towards Accra.

The other accident vehicle is a DAF Cargo truck with registration number GT 915-C had developed a fault and had been parked on the right side of the road when coming from Takoradi.

Eyewitnesses say the Sprinter driver tried to overtake about six cars upon reaching Dabenyi Township but in the event, he spotted a cargo truck coming from Accra direction so he decided to veer off from the road and collided with the faulty Cargo truck which had reportedly been parked for about six months.

The injured and deceased were sent to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital by the Ghana Ambulance Service.

It took Fire Service officers about four hours to remove the accident victims who had been stuck in the mangled vehicle.

Meanwhile, Gomoa Buduburam Station Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Ishmael Eshun has appealed to the government to provide them with cutting machines and other equipment to enable them to save the lives of accident victims.