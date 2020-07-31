2 hours ago

Police officers and inmates at the Gomoa Dominase station in the Eastern Region are stranded as floods took over their houses after the weekend’s heavy downpour in some parts of the country.

Many offices and the main cell were flooded after the heavy rains, leaving officers and mates stranded for several hours

However, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) stepped in to normalise the situation.

The town is noted for perennial flooding after heavy downpours.

In 2017, residents of the town appealed for help after a heavy downpour that rendered hundreds of people homeless.

Opinion leaders say for more than two decades the area has been saddled with the misfortune of flooding. Additional reporting by Ghanaweb