3 hours ago

Stephen Nyame, a man who miraculously escaped unharmed with his wife and children, has opened up about the horrifying crash that occurred at Gomoa Okyereko on the Accra-Cape Coast highway in the Central Region.

In an interview with Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, he revealed that they were returning from Liberia when the tragic incident happened.

“The tanker suddenly swerved from its lane and crashed into our bus. Those seated on the side where the car door was located, lost their lives,” he recounted.

Fortunately, Stephen and his family were seated at the back on the driver’s side, and they managed to escape unscathed.

“By God’s grace, nothing happened to us. We were seated right behind the driver. I was with my kids and wife. We were six people, and nobody was hurt,” he said trembling with gratitude.

Stephen said his account of the accident serves as a testament to the unpredictability of life’s twists and turns. In the face of tragedy, he and his family have emerged as survivors.

Eyewitnesses reported that the accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, involving a head-on collision between a petrol tanker and a bus. The bus was en route from Abidjan to Buduburam, while the tanker, carrying a load of petrol, was travelling from Accra towards Takoradi.