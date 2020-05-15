1 hour ago

Former Hearts Of Oak captain Yaw Amankwah Mireku says coaches will require quality players in order to achieve any form of success.

And as such it will not be prudent to expect the current Hearts of Oak coach, Edward Nii Odoom to achieve the same level of success as the late Jones Attuquayefio.

Hearts of Oak paid a glowing tribute to their late coach whose demise occurred five years ago on Monday.

The legendary Hearts of Oak coach won two major African inter club competitions the CAF Champions League and the Caf Confederations Cup.

Yaw Amankwah Mireku was captain during the glory days of the late Jones Attuquayefio and says quality coaches deserve quality players to achieve results.

"Yes in Football coaches are important but for me, Football is all about players, players make coaches not coaches making players so you look at the calibre of players the late Attuquayefio worked with and now the players, coach Odoom is working with, it makes it impossible," he told Oyerepa FM.

"To ask coach Odoom to emulate the late Cecil Jones Attuquayefio in winning laurels will be impossible, it will be a herculean task for me.

"Winning the league has even become a problem but we won it six times, with this crop of players its impossible. It's not about coach Odoom but the quality of players," he concluded.