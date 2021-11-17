5 hours ago

Good Day Energy Drink in Partnership with Citi Tv brings to athletes who love the long distance races " The Good Day Energy Drink Cross Country Race" come this Sunday 21st of November,2021.

In an exclusive interview with Alliance Plus Media, the marketing manager of the company Mr. Perry Adu Nyame elaborated how they got into contact with the Ceo of Ghana Athletics Association, Mr Bawa Fuseini to help them run this event. He added that the Association has been helpful since day one and now everyone is waiting for the main event.

The course which is a twelve (12) km cross country race starts from Kwabenya to the mountainous sides of Aburi and it will be shown live on Citi Tv too. He elaborated that all the stakeholders must be on board to take this Cross Country to the next level this inviting the outside world to join come next year if the maiden edition becomes a success.

For athletes who want to register can do so through their social media handles(Good Day Energy Drink on Facebook and Instagram). There is a particular number to call for help too as well and it's 0554171712.

It's happening live from the mountains and it's the Good Day Energy Drink Cross Country. Everyone must come on board to make this Sunday's event colourful and the prizes are 5000gh for the 1st position, 3000gh for the 2nd and 1,500gh for the 3rd position and it cuts across to both male and female.

Story by Cecil Stanley Nii Teiko Tagoe