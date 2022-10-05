3 hours ago

Former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi has urged Ghana to up our preparations if we want to do well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana has been at three World Cup finals with their maiden appearance being 2006 in Germany where they qualified for the round of 16 before falling to giants Brazil.

In 2010, Ghana reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup after losing on penalties to Uruguay but in 2014 it was a disaster as the Black Stars exited the Mundial at the group stage.

All the three World Cup appearances was under the watch of former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi who vacated his post under a cloud in 2018.

“It all depends on their preparation. Good preparation is the only way [to do well at the World Cup]. There’s no other alternative. So these friendly games they are playing are important, even if they don’t do well. It is expected they improve.”he told Kings TV GH

The Black Stars recently played two friendly matches against Brazil which they lost 3-0 before beating 139th ranked Nicaragua 1-0.

Ghana will take on Switzerland on 17th November in the final friendly game before the FIFA World Cup which they are group alongside Portugal, Korea and Uruguay.