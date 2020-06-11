2 hours ago

A self-styled preacher, Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei who was recently arrested for threatening and castigating President Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa has been remanded.

In a video which is widely circulated on social media, the Prophet was arrested at what appears to be his home (coded location) during a live interview with Accra based Hot FM.

In another video that came after the arrest, the prophet was seen in handcuff holding a substance suspected to be Indian Hemp wrapped in a brown paper; reportedly found in his bag.

The Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako in a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', had an interesting remark.

Watch his reaction below