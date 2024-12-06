6 hours ago

Nigeria's Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has urged candidates in Ghana's December 7 general elections to accept the outcome of the polls.

During an engagement with the Elections Security Task Force on Thursday, December 5, ahead of this year's general elections, the former President of Nigeria stressed the need to deliver a credible election.

Goodluck Jonathan urged stakeholders to maintain Ghana's reputation as a beacon of democracy in the region.

"We want elections that will be peaceful and transparent and credible, and then all the stakeholders will be happy, just like the Inspector General of Police (IGP) said, we will plead with our own colleagues who are politicians to be peaceful.

"Only one person wins in an election, and so whenever you are going for an election, you should be ready to either win or lose," he said.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who leads the West African Elders Forum and the ECOWAS mission to Ghana, is spearheading efforts to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

The forum comprises former presidents from West African states, dedicated to resolving conflicts that may arise during elections.

As usual. candidates are touting their visions and ideas, making promises and jobbing each other.All this makes for a bustling election season.

As has been the case, the election is a contest between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP), as the two have shared the presidential seat for the last thirty two years.

The very key issues that Ghana's eligible voters will be considering include youth unemployment, education, the economy, corruption and healthcare.

Story by Bugbila Moadow/Ghanaguardian